Free outdoor movies returning to downtown Edmonton starting next week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 24 2024, 10:11 pm
City of Edmonton/Facebook

The warmer weather in Edmonton means that summer is fast approaching, and that has us excited because the free outdoor movies in Sir Winston Churchill Square are officially set to return!

Starting on Tuesday, May 28, a massive inflatable screen will be set up in the heart of downtown Edmonton for Movies on the Square.

It’s the perfect urban environment to take in a favourite flick — just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Movies on the Square

Movies on the Square/City of Edmonton

“Soak in Edmonton’s warm spring evening while watching epic family-friendly movies on a large screen,” said the City of Edmonton in a release.

Here is the schedule of Movies on the Square 2024:

  • May 28 – Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • June 5 – Echo to Delta
  • June 12 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
  • June 19 – Double Bill of Kung Fu Panda and Kung Fu Panda 4
Movies on the Square

City of Edmonton/Facebook

Each night will have special pre-movie entertainment for the public to enjoy. On May 28, guests of all ages can play Nintendo Wii games on the big screen starring Sonic and his pals.

Food trucks and L’Espresso Cafe will be serving up treats during each family-friendly screening. Space at Sir Winston Churchill Square is available on a first-come, first-served basis and guests are encouraged to bring their own seating and blankets.

The City also announced that screenings may be cancelled due to bad weather conditions or poor air quality.

Summer Movie Nights on the Square

When: May 28, June 5, June 12 and June 19, 2024
Time: Approximate start time of 7 pm (6 pm and 8:15 pm on June 19)
Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: Free

