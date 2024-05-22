Get heated: Edmonton forecast to see a 25°C temperature change soon

After a dreary May long weekend for Edmonton, a big blast of heat is forecast to be on the way for the city, bringing with it a decent temperature swing, too.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton is forecast to see chillier temperatures this week, with a below-average high of 13°C today and a chance of showers, before a brisk dip to an overnight low of 3°C tonight.

Tomorrow brings the chance of showers popping up in YEG with a daytime high of 13°C and an overnight low of 3°C.

Looking ahead to the end of the work week, a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching 15°C right through Friday to Sunday.

You might also like: You could live down the street from Connor McDavid for $1.6M

These 10 concerts are coming to K-Days and they are FREE

Here's when you can visit Kananaskis Country for FREE in 2024

Things really start to heat up after the weekend, with Monday holding a stunning daytime high of 24°C, followed by a scorching daytime high of 28°C for Tuesday.

When you do the math between Wednesday’s overnight low and Tuesday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 25°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed this forecast holds up!

If you are hoping to get out and enjoy the warm temperatures, we have rounded up the most beautiful parks to enjoy in Edmonton. And if you want even more outdoors to explore, check out the easiest hiking spots around YEG, too.