If you’re searching for the best waffles in Edmonton, look no further.

Here’s our short and sweet list of places in the city that specialize in waffles or have some of the best waffle dishes in YEG.

Whether it’s adorable Liege waffles you can take on the go or savoury, sky-high Brussels waffles, here are six places to get the best waffles in Edmonton.

The brunch menu is as sweet as its name; Sugarbowl Cafe’s massive homemade cinnamon bun is the perfect brunch treat.

Address: 10922 88th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-8369

Yes, this BBQ place has waffles…and churro ones!

There are also often features, like the recent blueberry compote and whipping cream waffle.

Address: 8216 104th Street, Edmonton

Phone: 587-520-6338

DOSC’s brunch menu will cure any cravings you may have, churning out dishes like Chicken & Cruffles. The cruffle, a mix between a croissant and waffle, can change here, but it’s always exceptional, like the Taiwanese-style chicken with creamy maple butter, chipotle mayo, and a crunchy slaw.

Address: 10190 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-540-0606

If you are looking for anything brunch-related, Canteen has got it. Even if you are looking for a different brunch taste, like the Shrimp Toast Benedict, there will always be the classic chicken and waffles on the menu with a creamy slaw.

Address: 10522-124th Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-485-6125

This spot feels like a hip speakeasy, but for chicken and waffles!

The waffles are made Liege-style, which means they have thicker batters than you’re used to, closer to a piece of bread. The chicken sandwiches here are all made with Vienna Bakery brioche buns. Even the ketchup at Waffle Bird is made in-house.

Chicken and waffle platters start with the classic way to do it, either as original or Nashville Hot. There are also playful creations on the much-loved dish, like the Breakfast at Chickadees with brie, maple bacon jam, and a fried egg.

Address: 8116 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-995-4544

Nourishak is a popular eatery for amazing Korean food and one of Edmonton’s best waffles.

Scones, cheesecakes, cupcakes, and the croffle (a croissant/waffle combination) are just too irresistible to pass up the second you see them through the bakery glass.

Have you ever tried a croffle? What about a croffle sandwich made with an egg, ham, cabbage, beet pickle, micro greens, Havarti cheese, and a specialty made with kiwi sauce?

Address: 10335 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

