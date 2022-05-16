7 Southern-style spots to try the best BBQ in Edmonton

Summer is in full swing, and with the hot weather comes the search for the best BBQ in Edmonton.

Whether you love a good steak, some melt-in-your-mouth brisket, flavourful chicken wings, or a rack of ribs, now is the perfect time to enjoy some scrumptious barbecue eats.

If you’re too tired (or hot) at the end of a long day to fire up your own grill, you’re in luck because Edmonton has tons of great restaurants where you can enjoy a hearty meal – made even better by the fact that someone else has slow-cooked it.

Plus, eateries usually serve up their BBQ dishes with equally delicious sides like mac ‘n cheese, cornbread, and coleslaw to round out your meal.

Here are a few spots to enjoy the very best BBQ in Edmonton.

Located in Old Strathcona, MEAT serves up juicy, delicious dishes that border on legendary for their flavour. The Beef Brisket is mouth-watering, as are their BBQ Pork Ribs. Going with the one-pound brisket and full rack ribs is a safe bet– you’re going to want leftovers.

Address: 8216 104th Street Edmonton

Phone: 587-520-6338

Perfect for large groups looking to indulge, Memphis Blues Barbeque House is known for its selection of large platters to share. From the Memphis Feast, Elvis Platter and king of them all, the Priscilla Platter (which feeds 10-12 people), it’s the perfect spot to hang out with your crew and have some good BBQ.

Address: 5317 23rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-428-6328

This BBQ restaurant also has a food truck that carts its signature dishes around for those looking to hit their taste buds with authentic Southern BBQ. From Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket and Bacon Bomb sandwiches, Smokehouse BBQ has it all.

Address: 8310 Roper Road, Edmonton

Phone: 780-399-3939

It might not be your traditional BBQ place, but it is a solid choice for a little pricier meat experience. With a unique fixed-price dining concept, it features continuous table-side service of 10 different select cuts of beef, pork, lamb, poultry, and wild game. If you are looking to experiment and take a taste on the wild side, this is your place.

Address: 9626 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-249-2000

If you love BBQ, and are curious or craving the flavours of East Africa, check this new place out right away. The Zanzibar Platter, the signature dish here, comes with whole fish, half chicken, half Swahili ribs, two brochettes, and a choice of cassava fries.

Address: 8815 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Meats by the pound are great for sharing here, like brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, or marinated chicken breast, to name a few. These meats and more can also be ordered as a sandwich, with different sauces and toppers. This is a super popular chain, but it’s still some of the best BBQ in Edmonton.

Address: 5125 Mullen Road NW, Edmonton

It may not be Texas-style BBQ, but this is where to go if you’re looking for something a little different. Serving up Chinese-style BBQ, this joint has amazing ribs, pork, sausage, and sides with an Asian spin.

Address: 9711 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

With files from Laine Mitchell and Elle McLean