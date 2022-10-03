El Furniture Warehouse, a massively popular premium dive bar with super affordable food and a fun atmosphere, has finally opened its first Edmonton location.

There are currently six bars in the Warehouse family in BC, three in Ontario, five in Quebec, and one in America. There was just one in Alberta, located on Calgary’s Stephen Avenue, and now there are two.

This highly anticipated new outpost in Edmonton is located on the incredibly vibrant Jasper Avenue.

This has been a long time coming, and we are so excited it’s here. The grand opening was at the end of August, and there is still time to check the patio out before the winter comes.

Not only is the food cheap, but it’s a late-night spot that always makes for quite the party. According to the El Furniture Instagram account, this will also be “Edmonton’s biggest patio,” so take advantage of it while you still can!

The food here is very affordable and, surprisingly, really great.

Everything from the stacked nachos to the burgers and sandwiches and even entrees like the spaghetti and meatballs is priced from $5.95 to $7.95, which means everything can be ordered for less than an astonishingly low $8!

It’s a great place to stop in for lunch or go in any day of the week until late and party. If you’ve never been to a Warehouse bar, you’ve got to check this place out to see for yourself.

El Furniture Warehouse

Address: 10765 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

