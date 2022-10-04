6 restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner in Edmonton

The leaves are beginning to fall, the air is becoming crisper, and we’re starting to get hungry because we know what’s coming – Thanksgiving dinner in Edmonton.

This celebratory meal is one of the best of the year in our opinion because it’s the perfect balance of sweet and savoury. Juicy, tender turkey meat with tart cranberry sauce and the carb of all carbs – thick, fluffy stuffing.

While we love eating all of these things, we sure as hell aren’t going to buy the groceries to prepare and make them – and don’t even get us started on the cleanup and dishes from such a lavish meal.

No, we decided long ago that we’d leave the cooking to the pros – chefs in YEG, to be more specific.

Here are seven restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner in Edmonton this holiday season.

Experience a stress-free Thanksgiving dinner at Ruth’s Chris, featuring everything you could possibly want to go along with this two-course turkey meal.

When: Available by preorder before Friday, October 8

Where: 9990 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Cost: Starting at $55

This Canadian chain boasts a delicious takeout Thanksgiving feast, featuring a turkey dinner with all the fixin’s.

This dine-in option includes oven-roasted turkey breast, buttery mashed potatoes, airy country bread with bacon dressing, green beans and carrots, delicate squash, and plenty of cranberry sauce and gravy to go around.

When: Preorder now for October 8 to 10

Where: Various locations

Price: $29

The Hot Turkey Dinner is available for dine-in and takeout, only after 3 pm from October 4 to 9. For $30 you get turkey, mashed potatoes, fig stuffing, vegetables, and peach ginger cranberry sauce.

Address: 10912 88th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $30 per person

Get an appetizer, main, and dessert from Evario’s for just $42.

Address: 950 Parsons Road NW, Edmonton

Cost: $42 per person

This plated dinner feast includes your choice of salad or roasted red pepper and tomato soup, and then a spread of roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing. and house-made gravy.

Address: 4810 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Cost: $39.95 per person

Available on October 9 and 10, Chef Jason’s Thanksgiving special menu features refined classics like a house-smoked prime rib served with Yorkshire pudding, horseradish, mashed potato, and a green peppercorn jus.

Address: 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: $85 per person

