It appears that any particular injury Connor McDavid may have been dealing with in the playoffs wasn’t as bad as originally feared.

Shortly after the Edmonton Oilers lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers, a report surfaced that McDavid was playing through an abdominal injury which would require surgery. However, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug has since refuted that report, saying that the 27-year-old won’t undergo any type of surgery and will be ready for the start of training camp.

Connor McDavid will not require any off season surgery and will be ready for the start of training camp. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 27, 2024

This is great news for the Oilers, who will be entering next season with little time to rest following their long playoff run. Not having McDavid for an extended start of the 2024-25 season would have been a tough blow, but it has thankfully turned out to be nothing more than a false alarm.

The only other injury to be discussed so far was to Leon Draisaitl, who was believed to be playing through a broken rib and finger. Head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters yesterday the 28-year-old was in so much pain they weren’t sure if he was going to be able to continue playing.

Though nothing has been reported on yet, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Evander Kane forced to undergo surgery, as the 32-year-old revealed before the playoffs began that he’d been dealing with a sports hernia.

For plenty of Oilers, the next few weeks will be time to rest and recover, though not for all. There are 10 players on the Oilers’ roster who are set to become UFAs on July 1 and will need to be active and alert in their attempts to either stay in Edmonton or find a new home for the 2024-25 season.