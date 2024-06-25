The Edmonton Oilers were believed to be quite banged up while playing in the Stanley Cup Final, and their captain may have had one of the worst injuries of all.

According to a recent report from Zach Laing of Oilers Nation, Connor McDavid was playing through an abdominal injury that will likely require surgery. The recent news makes his eight goals and 42 points in 23 playoff games all the more spectacular.

McDavid wasn’t the only Oilers superstar playing at less than 100%, either, as Laing also reports that Leon Draisaitl was playing through a broken finger and a broken rib. The rib injury is believed to have been suffered in Game 1 of the second round versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Draisaitl’s injuries aren’t as surprising, as fans had speculated both a hand and rib issue throughout the playoffs. They also help explain his lack of productivity through the final two rounds, where he managed just two goals and seven points over 13 games.

We should continue to hear more about injuries in the coming days, but several Oilers including Evander Kane, Adam Henrique, and Darnell Nurse were also believed to be battling ailments.

Though players never want to use injuries as an excuse, Oilers fans will wonder what could have been had the elite duo been healthy. It’s a true testament to just how gruelling a lengthy playoff run like they were on can be and shows just how difficult it truly is to win a Stanley Cup.