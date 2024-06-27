Jeff Jackson will be the Edmonton Oilers general manager (GM) for the time being, but don’t expect him to hold the position for long.

The Oilers are in need of a new GM after it was made official this morning that Ken Holland will not be returning. After spending five seasons together, the 68-year-old chose to mutually part ways with the organization.

“I guess I would be the acting GM. I’m going to be the one that’s overseeing everything in conjunction with our staff,” Jackson, the Oilers CEO of hockey operations, said. “I don’t have any intention of being the general manager. I have a number of candidates that I have started to reach out to. It’s a difficult time for everybody; we’re at the draft, people that I want to talk to are integral parts of other organizations. I’m anticipating I’m going to have to be a bit patient with that and get through these next few days.”

Jackson won’t reveal who such candidates are but said he wants to make sure he and his working staff take their time to ensure whoever they choose is the best fit.

“I want to do this the right way; I want to get the right person. I don’t have a timeframe for it,” Jackson said. “It’s obviously a big priority, and I don’t want it to linger. I don’t know how long it will take; it will sort of be subject to my ability to talk to people when they’re freed up.”

Jackson was hired by the Oilers last August, taking over as CEO of hockey ops from Bob Nicholson. Prior to the hiring, he had worked as an agent for many NHL players, including Oilers captain Connor McDavid.