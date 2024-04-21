Kane reveals injury: Oilers switch up lines ahead of playoff opener

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane revealed the injury he has been suffering from.

Kane started the season playing next to Connor McDavid on the team’s top line but has seen himself fall down the depth chart and has most recently been getting time on the Oilers’ third line. He missed the last three games of the season with what he described as a sports hernia.

Sportsnet’s Gene Principe had the first report.

Sports hernia for Evander Kane

Hes not sure if he will play game 1 for @EdmontonOilers vs @LAKings — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) April 21, 2024

The 32-year-old was back on the ice with the Oilers for this morning’s practice at Rogers Place and wouldn’t commit to if he would be ready to play in Game 1 against the Kings tomorrow. Still, he was a full participant and was taking rushes on the team’s fourth line with Sam Carrick and Mattias Janmark.

630 CHED’s Bob Stauffer had the line rushes this morning.

The @EdmontonOilers today at practice: Henrique-McDavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Foegele

Holloway-McLeod-Perry

Kane-Carrick-Janmark

Gagner-Ryan-Brown Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Desharnais

Stecher Skinner

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) April 21, 2024

This comes as 22-year-old Dylan Holloway has started to hit his stride since being called up from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors a few weeks ago. In the six games he’s played since the call-up, Holloway has three goals and five points and has added a lot of speed to the top nine alongside Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry.

Janmark was another question mark heading into tomorrow’s opener against the LA Kings. The Swede didn’t skate yesterday and Knoblauch said he was dealing with some sort of issue. He was on the ice today with Kane and Carrick.

Outside of that, the lines are just about what you would expect. Adam Henrique remains with McDavid and Zach Hyman on the top line. The Oilers captain said yesterday that he thinks there is a lot more offensive potential from Henrique.

“A solid, responsible player, somebody who takes care of his own end. I love playing with guys like that,” McDavid told reporters yesterday morning. “Offensively I think things are still [trying] to click.”

The D-pairings are all remaining the same and Stuart Skinner is expected to get the nod between the pipes for Game 1. Skinner defeated the Kings in last year’s first-round playoff series but did get pulled in one of the six games.

“I’m a lot smarter in a lot of different ways [compared to last season],” Skinner said yesterday. “Going through a whole season that we did this year gave me a lot more perspective… I’m really excited to play game 83.”

Puck drop tomorrow night is set for 8 pm MT.