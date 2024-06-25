10 players who might've played their last game with the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers could soon learn the fate of several key players set to hit free agency as soon as next week.

With the Oilers having their season come to a crushing end on the latest possible date — in Game 7 of last night’s Stanley Cup Final — there’s an incredibly short turnaround before free agency comes around.

On Monday, July 1, the NHL’s annual player signing period opens, with 10 Oilers eligible to hit the open market.

And while some of them are bound to be back, it will be tough for Edmonton’s front office to keep everyone around.

In no particular order, here are 10 Oilers who might have played their final game with the team, as they’re all set to hit free agency this summer:

1. Corey Perry

2023-24 cap hit: $775,000

2023-24 stats: 54 GP, 12 G, 10 A, 22 PTS

Where oh where will Corey Perry head off to next year? Having now played for six NHL sides (and five that have made the Stanley Cup Final), it’s anyone’s best guess where the 39-year-old might play next, should he keep up his NHL career.

2. Mattias Janmark

2023-24 cap hit: $1 million

2023-24 stats: 71 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 PTS

Mattias Janmark will forever hold the trivia question answer of the last player to score for the Oilers in the 2024 playoffs, scoring his third of the playoffs during last night’s Game 7. A journeyman who’s now on his fifth NHL franchise, it’s unclear what the future holds for the 31-year-old Swede.

3. Connor Brown

2023-24 cap hit: $775,000

2023-24 stats: 71 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 PTS

Connor Brown came to the Oilers as a bit of a reclamation project, after sitting out almost all of the 2022-23 season with a knee injury. And while he performed solidly with some big moments come playoff time, his low production levels mean he could be on the outs next year.

4. Adam Henrique

2023-24 cap hit: $5.825 million

2023-24 stats: 82 GP, 24 G, 27 A, 51 PTS

Adam Henrique came in as a trade deadline add for the Oilers, after lengthy stints with both the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks. He potted nine goals and six assists across his 37 regular season and playoff games with the team, and is likely looking for one last NHL contract or two at the age of 34.

5. Sam Gagner

2023-24 cap hit: $775,000

2023-24 stats: 28 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 PTS

It seems Sam Gagner might just play with the Oilers organization until he’s 45. It’s been 17 years since the team first drafted him way back in 2007, but maybe the vet of over 1,000 NHL regular season games will carve out a role for himself in the league once again next year.

6. Warren Foegele

2023-24 cap hit: $2.75 million

2023-24 stats: 82 GP, 20 G, 21 A, 41 PTS

A fan favourite during his past three seasons in Edmonton, Warren Foegele hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career this year. Now 28, this could be the best shot the forward has at signing a big deal on the open market.

7. Sam Carrick

2023-24 cap hit: $850,000

2023-24 stats: 77 GP, 10 G, 6 A, 16 PTS

After parts of six seasons with the Anaheim Ducks and parts of two with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sam Carrick found himself on the Oilers roster for the stretch run of the season. Carrick featured in 16 regular season games and 10 playoff contests, mostly on the team’s bottom pair.

8. Vincent Desharnais

2023-24 cap hit: $762,000

2023-24 stats: 78 GP, 1 G, 10 A, 11 PTS

Vincent Desharnais has the fewest NHL games played of any skater on the list, so it feels a bit odd including him with many other veterans. A 2016 NHL Draft pick, the 28-year-old is your classic case of a late bloomer, though it’s uncertain if his pro hockey future will be in Edmonton.

9. Troy Stecher

2023-24 cap hit: $1.1 million

2023-24 stats: 54 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 PTS

Troy Stecher’s time in Edmonton probably didn’t exactly go as he planned. Coming over to the organization via a midseason trade from Arizona, Stecher only played in seven regular season games before being held out of the playoff lineup. In May, he underwent ankle surgery, effectively ending his season.

10. Calvin Pickard

2023-24 cap hit: $762,000

2023-24 stats: 23 GP, .909 SV%, 2.45 GAA

More than anything, the goalie market is likely to dictate if the Oilers keep Calvin Pickard around. Having performed quite admirably in 23 games for Edmonton this year, the franchise also has to figure out what to do with Jack Campbell, who played just five games at the NHL level this season.