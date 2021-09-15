New murals are appearing in downtown Edmonton at this outdoor event

New murals are popping up in downtown Edmonton as an outdoor event rolls into its second weekend in our city.

Mural Massive: North is an outdoor art event that celebrates the arts and theatre culture of Edmonton.

The event will take place next to the 104th Armstrong Block and the 104th street Al Fresco Market, and it’s completely free to check out.

You can watch murals being painted live by artists from MinBid, enjoy art installations by Vignettes, and enjoy the outdoor beer garden, food, and music.

Some murals have already been painted, and will be on display before being used by the Downtown Business Association to improve vacant storefronts.

Approximately 500 people visited last weekend’s Mural Massive, which was held in Old Strathcona.

When: September 18 from 12 to 9 pm

Where: Grindstone Theatre ( 10019 81 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: Free