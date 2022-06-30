Ready to live like royalty? There’s a mansion just outside of Edmonton waiting for you to move in – if you’ve got a spare $5,000,000 sitting around.

But hey, it was previously listed at $5,990,000, so if you can afford this mega home, now is the time to nab it!

Situated on a half-acre lot in Fountain Creek Estates, Strathcona County, this stunning home has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator, a home theatre, spa-like bath, steam shower, and a wine cellar.

Listed by Zoocasa, the home’s asking price is a wicked $4,999,700 and is located at 484 52304 Range Road 233 and comes in at a whopping 9,450 square feet.

According to the real estate listing, the home boasts a dream kitchen that has everything you will ever need with granite countertops, custom cabinets, a walk-in pantry, and a butler’s kitchen.

The main floor living is also sweeping, with towering ceilings, a grand entranceway leading to it, and a huge fireplace.

The two-storey home backs onto the western lot, allowing for some stunning views of the city. Imagine summer sunsets on that deck or having your morning coffee as you look out the window during a cold winter day.

The property has an oversized garage, which accommodates four vehicles, and there’s room for a total of eight cars to park on the estate. The garage also has a dog shower, perfect for those muddy spring melt days.

Kick back and enjoy a movie or some TV in the theatre room, or break a sweat in the home gym. Afterward, relax in the huge master bathroom.

So, there you have it. If you are in the mood to check out another mansion or two just outside of Edmonton, we suggest this swanky $1.8 million black and white Strathcona County home or this $3.3 million mansion near Sherwood Park with its own private lake.