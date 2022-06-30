It took hold in YEG as a delicious taqueria taco truck spot and now El Mero Mero has opened its first-ever location in Edmonton.

The new restaurant has tacos, appetizers, desserts, authentic main dishes, and delicious Mexican-inspired cocktails.

Naturally, we had to check it out and we were stoked to see that there are 15 different kinds of tacos on the menu at El Mero Mero.

The restaurant is located at 12223 156th Street NW, Edmonton, with plenty of seating if you want to pop in and enjoy some tacos indoors, or if you wanna catch some rays, there are picnic tables outside of the restaurant to hang out on.

The atmosphere inside is trendy just like its roaming taco truck, with tons of natural light in addition to neon lights on the walls. Sit at the bar or at your own table, whatever floats your boat!

You can also grab some merch or nacho chips to take home after your meal and you can even take a peek at the inner workings of the restaurant by the tortilleria window.

To kick things off from the drink menu we opted for a classic, a Margarita with Jose Cuervo Tradicional tequila, triple sec, margarita mix, and fresh lime, and a Paloma, made with Jose Cuervo Tradicional tequila, grapefruit soda, and fresh lime.

They were good in size and TASTY! We will definitely be back to try the Bull Dog, 100%!

The appetizer list boasts a dozen items, and the Gordita con Queso, comprised of fried Mexican corn cake filled with cheese, was delicious! It’s perfect to split with a friend or partner.

Not going to lie it took a moment trying to narrow down what tacos to get because there are SO many delicious options, but the Pescado, cod fried in a spiced batter, topped with shredded cabbage, pico de Gallo, and avocado, and served on a corn tortilla was disturbingly good.

The Cochinita Pibil, bursting with slow-roasted pork marinated in a combination of achiote, orange juice, and garlic and topped with salsa Yucateca de habanero was also a highlight.

For dessert, we nabbed the churros, which were perfectly crisp on the outside and so, so soft on the inside. Coated with cinnamon sugar, you can choose from them being topped with chocolate, caramel, or vanilla.

El Mero Mero Taqueria

Address: 12223 156th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram