A stunning home in Strathcona County is bringing massive black and white visuals, and it could be yours for $1,8750,000.

Okay, that price tag is out of reach for the vast majority of us, but we can still take a peek and enjoy how gorgeous this home is!

The two-storey home at 13 Hayfield Grove backs right out onto a pond and boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to its Zoocasa listing.

Let’s start with the kitchen, which features a stove arch plaster wall, natural stone countertops, a walk-in butlers pantry, a massive island, and custom hickory cabinets. The home is simply BEGGING to be the centre for a dinner party!

The family room has soaring vaulted ceilings with a tremendous floor-to-ceiling fireplace, perfect for Alberta’s chilly winters.

The primary suite also has a stunning walk-through shower, imagine washing the day off like that! The elegance.

The kids’ wing also holds a bonus room complete with a rock-climbing wall and private rooftop deck. Geez, what lucky kids!

The basement also has a dazzling wet bar, honestly, the entire Strathcona County home just looks like it is out of a fancy magazine.

This home is certainly impressive and if you are in the appetite for more gorgeous real estate in the area, we suggest checking out this $3.3 million mansion near Sherwood Park with its own private lake, or this $1.7 million downtown Edmonton apartment with three parking stalls.

Whatever floats your boat!