A Look Inside: Swanky $1.8M black and white Strathcona County home (PHOTOS)
A stunning home in Strathcona County is bringing massive black and white visuals, and it could be yours for $1,8750,000.
Okay, that price tag is out of reach for the vast majority of us, but we can still take a peek and enjoy how gorgeous this home is!
The two-storey home at 13 Hayfield Grove backs right out onto a pond and boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to its Zoocasa listing.
Let’s start with the kitchen, which features a stove arch plaster wall, natural stone countertops, a walk-in butlers pantry, a massive island, and custom hickory cabinets. The home is simply BEGGING to be the centre for a dinner party!
The family room has soaring vaulted ceilings with a tremendous floor-to-ceiling fireplace, perfect for Alberta’s chilly winters.
The primary suite also has a stunning walk-through shower, imagine washing the day off like that! The elegance.
The kids’ wing also holds a bonus room complete with a rock-climbing wall and private rooftop deck. Geez, what lucky kids!
The basement also has a dazzling wet bar, honestly, the entire Strathcona County home just looks like it is out of a fancy magazine.
Whatever floats your boat!