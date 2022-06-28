If grand River Valley views are what you are into, a newly listed downtown Edmonton apartment with not one but three parking stalls is suited for you.

Listed for $1,745,000, the apartment offers two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms and is located in the Oliver neighbourhood.

The pad is located in a building that was built in 1970, however, the apartment has been renovated extensively and it includes three separate decks totaling more than 500 square feet.

The multiple decks also offer sight lines in four directions that capture both the River Valley and City Centre skyline views, you get all the best sights in YEG from the comfort of your own living space!

Amenities in the building include an indoor pool, sundeck, fitness room, sauna, putting green/driving range, and a social room with a library.

Maintenance fees total $1,876.96 monthly, which include a caretaker, electricity, exterior maintenance, heat, insurance, common area maintenance, landscaping, property management, and water.