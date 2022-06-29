The City of Edmonton is hiring this July and some jobs pay up to $140K

It’s the start of a new month and why not kick it off with a new job? Well, The City of Edmonton is hiring this July and some jobs pay up to $146,000.

The City is hiring dozens of jobs, and we have highlighted some of the highest paying that are being offered. If none of the ones listed peak your interest, you can check out the full list of jobs the City of Edmonton is offering here.

Public Information Officer II – Communications Officer

Salary: $76,431 to $96,316

Who Should Apply: Major responsibilities of this position include planning, managing, and implementing public relations strategies, including but not limited to special events and community liaison initiatives. Coordinating the development of advertising campaigns for communication strategies developed by Corporate Communications, including managing the development of ads and placement of media buys, assessing the needs of internal clients, and developing advertising material to satisfy communication goals. Writing for a variety of media such as web, social media, briefing notes, corporate reports, advertising, etc.

Apply here

Accounting Assistant

Salary: $55,499 to $69,647

Who Should Apply: As the Accounting Assistant you will have the opportunity to apply your knowledge of accounting principles and practices to complete the Accounts Payable cycle process, including assisting with the Corporate Credit Card Program and performing vendor account reconciliations. Other tasks include reviewing and processing exceptions for invoices and credits submitted in Ariba and responding to internal and external customer queries in a timely manner.

Apply here

Team Lead, Indigenous Relations

Salary: $94,924 to $121,133

Who Should Apply: This position will have you take the lead on project work and high-level strategic work within corporate, community, and political environments to move Edmonton forward on the path of reconciliation. You will require a deep understanding of the municipal government context, strategic thinking, and significant experience working in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and the government to create mutually beneficial outcomes. This position will also represent the Indigenous Relations Section on committees, working groups, and other related forums to address regional, city, and community priorities.

Apply here

Senior Domain Architect

Salary: $110,789 to $139,946

Who Should Apply: If you are game to assess and document organizational technology needs and create and maintain technology strategies and roadmaps in one or more areas of expertise, this position is for you. Other tasks include working to assist the manager with administrative, planning, and evaluation activities as required, identifying areas of strength and weakness and recommending training or mentorship to address gaps, and collaborating with IT staff, SMEs, business partners, and senior leadership to understand business processes/functions/capabilities.

Apply here

Claims Supervisor

Salary: $80,769 to $102,059

Who Should Apply: In this position you will perform compliance and quality control functions related to claims and risk management, support legal proceedings by preparing briefings, research, and reports, partner with departments to streamline claims processes and risk management initiatives, and liaise with internal and external stakeholders among many other things.

Apply here

IT Analyst – Enterprise Business Analyst

Salary: $84,750 to $108,152

Who Should Apply: If you are self-motivated and organized with exceptional strategic business analysis, communication, and interpersonal skills, this job is for you! Other good assets to have include software development principles, processes, and methodologies, Certified Business Analysis Practitioner (CBAP) designation from the IIBA, and knowledge of change management and IT training skills and tools is beneficial.

Apply here

Cemeteries – Labourer I

Salary: $21.425 – $29.709 (Hourly)

Who Should Apply: If you’re into spending the summer working outside while helping to maintain and beautify Cemetery parkland spaces, this job is for you. Tasks of this job include completing grass cutting with various machinery, horticultural tasks such as planting and maintaining flowers/shrub beds, vegetation management, general facility servicing, sanitation, monument restoration, and may be required to provide assistance with interment services.

Apply here