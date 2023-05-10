There’s no denying that one of the most amazing things about this city is its people.

Edmonton is filled with incredible people who have contributed to the city’s culture and folklore. Some are a bit eccentric, while others have cemented themselves as heroes for their positive contributions to the city.

Here are some local icons who have made this city such a special place to be.

Dancing Dan

If you’ve been in this city for a while, it’s likely that you’ve come across Dancing Dan. Known for busting a move on local street corners, it’s all about having fun and spreading some positivity for this local icon.

Shirtless rollerblading guitar guy

You know that winter is officially over once the shirtless rollerblading guitar guy is spotted roaming the streets of Edmonton. He’s one of the most well-known characters in the city, and you can usually find him in the Old Strathcona area.

Joey Moss

Joey Moss is undeniably the beating heart of this city to this day. A long-time fixture of the Edmonton Oilers dressing room, Moss is likely the most famous person in the hockey world who never actually played hockey. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2020, but his legacy lives on in so many ways. It’s hard not to think about Moss each time the Oilers win a home game; their victory song, Ritchie Valens’ La Bamba, was Moss’ favourite.

Doug Pruden, the push-up guy

This guy is serious about his push-ups and has appeared in the Guinness Book of World Records four times for the sheer number of push-ups he can do. To this day, he holds the record for the most push-ups completed in an hour using only one hand. He’s so well-known, in fact, that he even has his own Wikipedia page and once appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman. Pruden loves to show off his skills wherever people are gathered in Edmonton.

Ben Stelter

This sweet little boy will live on in the hearts and minds of Edmontonians for ages to come. A die-hard Oilers fan, Ben became the face of last year’s Oilers playoff run for his motivating videos cheering on the team. Ben was (and still is) also an inspiration for many and a source of strength for those going through challenging times. Sadly, Ben lost his battle with Glioblastoma cancer last year at the age of six. But, like Joey, he will always be remembered after an Oilers win. “Play La Bamba, baby!”

Hawaiian Shirt guy and 2 x 4 guy

A man wearing a Hawaiian shirt and another carrying a 2 x 4 became instant local legends after a video of them taking down the Whyte Avenue arsonist inside a Starbucks went viral in 2019.

The guy who got stuck in the Talus Dome

While this is a much more recent legend, we think this story will live on in this city’s history. Edmontonians were left dumbfounded after Wakeem Courtoreille somehow managed to fall and get stuck inside the Talus Dome. Firefighters had to remove a silver ball to free him, and he was later charged with mischief over $5,000.

Avatar Car guy

Not only is this guy tattooed head-to-toe in Avatar art, but he took things a bit further by wrapping his vehicle with art from the 2009 box-office hit. You’ve likely seen him driving around town, and it’s safe to say that he is the biggest Avatar fan around.

You might also like: "Heartbreaking": Hockey fans mourn loss of Oilers superfan Ben Stelter

Edmonton Oilers unveil new statue honouring Joey Moss

8 cute things to do with your mom on Mother's Day weekend in Edmonton

Fox tail guy

This man was very well-known to Edmontonians because he was usually dressed head-to-toe in fox-themed gear, fox puppet in hand. Sadly, he reportedly passed away in 2018, but he remains in the hearts and minds of many in this city.

So there you have it! Every one of the people on this list has made an impact on the city in one way or another, and Edmonton would never have been the same without them.

Is there anyone you would add to this list? Let us know in the comments.