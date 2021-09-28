Edmonton Oilers unveil new statue honouring Joey Moss

The Edmonton Oilers have unveiled a new addition to the team’s locker room: a statue of the late Joey Moss.

Moss was a dressing room attendant for the Oilers for more than three decades, becoming a fan favourite and legendary Edmontonian in the process.

He was brought to the attention of the Oilers by none other than Wayne Gretzky, starting to work for the team in 1984-85.

Moss passed away in October 2020.

New addition to the #Oilers locker room. Joey will be ready & waiting for high fives every time the guys hit the ice. 🧡💙#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Xl5ZkBap30 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 28, 2021

“Joey will be ready & waiting for high fives every time the guys hit the ice,” the Oilers posted to their social media accounts alongside a photo of the new statue.

Moss was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Oilers will play their first 2021/22 preseason game at home Tuesday evening at 7 pm against the Seattle Kraken.