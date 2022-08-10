SportsHockeyOilers

"Heartbreaking": Hockey fans mourn loss of Oilers superfan Ben Stelter

Hockey fans are in mourning over the loss of beloved Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, who passed away after a battle with a rare form of cancer.

Stelter’s father, Mike Stelter, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Stelter stole the hearts of not just Edmontonians but hockey fans across the country during the Oilers’ spring playoff run, making numerous appearances at games, with the crowd in the Moss Pit even singing “Happy Birthday” in his honour for his sixth birthday at the end of May.

Hockey players, fans and organizations from across Canada and the United States expressed their sadness about Ben’s passing.

Ben battled glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, after being diagnosed when he was four.

He underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatment sessions to remove it, but the tumour returned before Christmas, prompting Ben to continue his battle with additional rounds of radiation.

Ben was also presented with his own hockey card featuring him and Connor McDavid, as well as a larger replica signed by the Oilers, last week. His official trading card became available in an e-Pack for a limited time, with proceeds going to the Kids With Cancer Society.

With files from Offside Staff

