"Heartbreaking": Hockey fans mourn loss of Oilers superfan Ben Stelter

Hockey fans are in mourning over the loss of beloved Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, who passed away after a battle with a rare form of cancer.

Stelter’s father, Mike Stelter, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have you as such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many odds. pic.twitter.com/HWibnZKOxC — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 10, 2022

You truly changed the world and did so much good in your short time here. Mom and I are so proud of you. You had a bigger heart than anyone we’ve ever met. Our hearts are left with a Ben sized hole in them and life will never be the same without you. We are absolutely crushed. — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 10, 2022

Stelter stole the hearts of not just Edmontonians but hockey fans across the country during the Oilers’ spring playoff run, making numerous appearances at games, with the crowd in the Moss Pit even singing “Happy Birthday” in his honour for his sixth birthday at the end of May.

Hockey players, fans and organizations from across Canada and the United States expressed their sadness about Ben’s passing.

We are mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one #Oilers fan, good luck charm & inspiration, Ben Stelter. Although small in stature, Ben’s impact on our team & community were massive. Play La Bamba, baby. 💙🧡 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 10, 2022

Ben you’re a true warrior and are such a inspiration to all of us. Your strength, determination, courage and love beamed through the hockey world and especially our team. I’m going to miss your fist pumps before the games. To the Stelter family we send our love and support. https://t.co/x2ohXLA7OS — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 10, 2022

My heart goes out you Mike and to your entire family. Ben is, and always will be, a legend. 💙 https://t.co/tw4LiKzL06 — Robert Clark (@RobClarkTenor) August 10, 2022

Our deepest condolences go out to Ben’s family and friends. Ben was an incredible source of inspiration to everyone who knew him and his story, epitomizing courage, kindness, and bravery. Rest in peace Ben 💙 https://t.co/Un0bRjDvWG — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 10, 2022

You’ll be remembered in Oil Country forever Ben ❤️🏒 #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/N0alxyz2Q7 — The Oilers Fanatic (@OilersFanaticYT) August 10, 2022

Sad news today 😢 A fighter and an inspiration in #OilersNation Rest in peace Ben 💙🧡@EdmontonOilers https://t.co/RdIYILfZSs — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) August 10, 2022

The #Canucks offer our deepest condolences to Ben’s family and friends. Thank you Ben for being an inspiration to us all 💙 https://t.co/TYTawuMrRH — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) August 10, 2022

Ben captured the hearts of Oilers fans and Edmontonians this year. We cheered as much for him as we did for the Oil during playoff run. Sending my most heartfelt condolences to Mike and the entire Stelter family. https://t.co/KaH4O7r9ro — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) August 10, 2022

Absolutely gutted. So touched by Ben, his passion for the Oilers and the heart the team showed. Thank you for sharing Ben’s light and awesome giggle with us @m_dan25 https://t.co/2Kka8Xtc15 — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) August 10, 2022

No words to describe my most sincere, heartfelt condolences to the Stetler family and your loved ones. The entire Hockey community mourns your loss today but will fondly remember the smiles Ben gave us all.#RIPBen https://t.co/QMOpGSf6of — DartGuy (@LeafsMaz20) August 10, 2022

So sorry for your loss, Mike. Rest easy, Ben. You’ll never be forgotten. https://t.co/SYI6c27CIu — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNYI) August 10, 2022

Crushing news. The Oilers playoff run this spring was so much fun to watch, and seeing Ben be at almost all their games cheering them on made it even better. RIP Ben Stelter. I hope you’ll be looking down one day when the #Oilers raise the cup. https://t.co/XtoP60fH3w — Steve S (@HatMan92) August 10, 2022

Our hearts are with Ben and his family/friends. He was such a bright light in the hockey community, inspiring courage and kindness wherever he went. Rest In Peace, Ben 💙🧡 https://t.co/NPlnzxrUJ5 — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) August 10, 2022

RIP Ben!!! You’ll be missed. — Theo Fleury (@TheoFleury14) August 10, 2022

Rest in peace, Ben. You were a treasure to the entire hockey world. We extend our sincerest condolences to the @EdmontonOilers, their fans, and especially Ben’s family. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 10, 2022

Rest in peace, Ben. An inspiration to the entire hockey world. Sending love to the Stelter family and all Oilers fans 💚 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) August 10, 2022

Ben was an inspiration to the entire hockey world 💙 Our thoughts are with the Stelter family and @edmontonoilers during this difficult time. — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) August 10, 2022

Ben battled glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, after being diagnosed when he was four.

He underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatment sessions to remove it, but the tumour returned before Christmas, prompting Ben to continue his battle with additional rounds of radiation.

Ben was also presented with his own hockey card featuring him and Connor McDavid, as well as a larger replica signed by the Oilers, last week. His official trading card became available in an e-Pack for a limited time, with proceeds going to the Kids With Cancer Society.

With files from Offside Staff