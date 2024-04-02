In a world of rising grocery costs, everyone is feeling the sting, including food establishments across Canada.

Malina Ukrainian Bakery, an Edmonton-based spot, has revealed just how hard rising costs are hitting them after a customer left a review criticizing its prices.

In an Instagram post, the bakery, known for goods such as handmade pierogis and pastries, shared a recent review it had received from a customer who called its prices “extremely expensive.”

“I do understand that its homemade and ingredients are expensive but you’re probably buying it from somewhere overpriced or just get grocery delivery or something and figure out the cost,” the review said.

However, the bakery, which has locations in Edmonton and Sherwood Park, expressed an emotional response about rising grocery costs directly impacting them.

“Honestly those comments just made me literally burst into tears,” the post read.

“Do you know that the flour price has tripled for the past few years? Do you know the price for brown sugar? It’s more than $60 for 20 kg bag! And regular sugar? Have you seen the butter price? I can continue forever,” the post added.

The bakery added that ingredients are bought from Costco where prices are usually cheaper and that it also doesn’t use a delivery service in order to keep costs down. Even in this scenario, Malina Ukrainian Bakery is feeling the strain.

“Please, don’t think that the grocery prices went up only for you! It’s the same for us! And then we have to pay salaries, rent, utilities, loans with variable rates and so much taxes,” the bakery added.

As well as the rising cost of groceries, Malina Ukrainian Bakery shared that the price reflects the hard work that goes into producing their pierogis, where the dough and filling are all made by hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malina Ukrainian Bakery and Eatery (@malina_bakery_eatery)

“Getting 1* reviews with wording that the product is excellent, but the price is expensive […] feels like a hit below the belt,” it added.

“Behind each small business there is a person/family who risk everything they have for the survival of the business.”

However, the bakery also took time to thank all of its customers for their support over the years.