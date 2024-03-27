L'OCA Quality Market opening near Edmonton this spring

If you’re a fan of fancy dining, a new artisanal food market is opening near Edmonton very soon.

L’OCA Quality Market, an extremely exciting artisan food market, is set to open its doors in Sherwood Park this spring.

The unique, 40,000-square-foot space will not only offer groceries but also aims to have the largest selection of in-house prepared grab-and-go foods of any Canadian grocery store, as well as two sit-down restaurants, all under one roof.

The market will house a butcher, bakery, cafe and flower shop alongside tons of specialty goods such as meats and cheeses.

L’OCA Quality Market will also offer cooking classes for local foodies to brush up on their knowledge alongside their team of chefs.

As well as the market itself, L’OCA will be home to not one, but two brand-new restaurant concepts, spearheaded by Top Chef Canada winner Paul Moran.

The first, Pyro, will be home to Canada’s largest indoor wood-burning grill, which will offer wood-fired pizzas and rotisserie meats

Its second restaurant, ORO, is a modern reimagining of an Italian trattoria, offering fresh-cut pasta, cocktails, and wine.

Stay tuned for the opening dates for this exciting new space!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’OCA Quality Market (@locaqualitymarket)

Address: 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Instagram