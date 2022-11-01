Kung Fu Tea, a globally-based bubble tea chain, just opened a new location in Edmonton.

Opening up On November 3, this exciting new spot is located at 14259 23rd Avenue NW.

With a reputation as a must-try place for anyone who loves bubble tea, this new place is bound to become one of the best places to get bubble tea in Edmonton.

With locations across the globe in places like Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and many more, it’s now also great to one visit in YEG.

These trendy drinks have become extremely popular, partly because of the recognizable and adorable logo of a little fighter, but mostly because of the great handmade drinks made with care and skill.

Known best for its luxury milk teas, and cheese foam lattes, there is also a slush series, floats, fruit teas, and more.

The cheese milk foam teas come in a wide selection of flavours, like green tea, mango, chocolate, matcha, and more. There are many specialty slushies as well, with fruit options like cranberry and dessert-style float drinks like the Oreo Black Warrior.

There are also a number of options for drinks in several categories, like the original teas, lattes, and fruit teas with options like the unique-sounding grapefruit green tea with agar bubbles.

Next time you’re craving a bubble tea drink, check this new concept out that’s loved all over the world.

Kung Fu Tea – Edmonton

Address: 14259 23rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

