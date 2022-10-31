FoodRestaurants & BarsWinterFood EventsFall Events

4 Edmonton food events happening this week: October 31 to November 6

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Oct 31 2022, 10:44 pm
There are some seriously great Edmonton food events arriving in November.

November looks like a blast for YEG diners, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into this week’s proof of that.

This month has some seriously exciting seasonal food events like wine and food festivals and haunted pub tours. Or you can just check out a new restaurant, like the new Asian-inspired hot dog spot.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in November.

Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival

The popular food and adult beverage festival promises something for everyone. Whether you’re a wine, beer, or spirits drinker, or someone who’s looking for a gratifying gastronomic experience, you should mark this festival in your calendar (we definitely are).

When: Friday, November 4, 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Saturday, November 5, 12 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre Hall A-C, 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Price: Starting from $27.28

Meet, Mix, & Mingle

Yes, this event is at happy hour at the very popular On The Rocks bar, but it’s also a special time that will be encouraging people to meet each other.

When: Friday, November 4 at 5:30 pm
Where: On the Rocks – 11740 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $10 per ticket

Critters & Cocktails

This “Grrrease”-themed fundraiser event celebrates 50s style with cocktails and dinner, as well as draws, prizes, a silent auction, and more.

When: Saturday, November 5 at 5 pm
Where: Italian Cultural Center – 14230 133rd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: $85 per ticket

Haunted Pub Tours of Old Strathcona

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm
Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $32.85

