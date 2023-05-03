Kind Ice Cream, a small-batch and handcrafted concept has just opened a new location in Edmonton.

Bringing an ice cream to YEG that uses “exceptional ingredients,” this is a must-try spot and this newest location can be found inside the Oliver Exchange Building. This is the third outpost for Kind in the city. The other two are in Ritchie and the Highlands.

The menu has flavours like Mint Chip, Cold Brew Coffee, Maple Bourbon Pecan, Cookies and Sour Cream, and vegan mud pie. There are always feature options as well, such as Disco Cookie Dough and Banana Cream Pie.

Fresh ingredients are always used here to make different flavours. It’s easily one of the best places for ice cream in the city.

It’s a locally owned, women-led, community-driven business and the OEX building is a little more exciting because of it.

“We’re in great company in this spot, directly east of the OEX building in the brand new OEXII, and we can hardly wait to see you all here,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kind Ice Cream (@kindicecream)

It’s finally hot outside and this is a great new spot to beat the heat.

Address: Oliver Exchange Building – 12021 102nd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram