Looking to cool down at some tasty ice cream spots in Edmonton? Look no further.

Here is a list of places to get a scoop (or two) of the best ice cream in Edmonton.

This shop on Whyte Avenue is a complete hot spot for ice cream lovers. Their limited and sometimes seasonal flavours are a complete treat, alongside flavour favourites like Double Cookies & Cream and Lemon Curd Blueberry. We suggest allotting some time to visit as there is usually a lineup of people waiting to get a taste of their renowned ice cream.

Address: 10426 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-705-7015

Packed with a consistent rotating list of flavours and mainstays, Kind Ice Cream serves up delicious small-batch ice cream that is made in Edmonton. Founded in 2019, it has since expanded to two stores in the city. Try out their Birthday Cake, Real Deal Strawberry or Deep Dark Chocolate.

Ritchie Location

Address: 9551 76 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 587-759-0080

Highlands Location

Address: 6507 112 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-474-5547

This ice cream food truck specializes in small-batch ice cream made in Alberta. Scooping out more than a dozen flavours, White Rabbit Ice Cream is one of the newest ice cream players in the city, launching in May 2021.

Address: Various locations. See schedule here.

Specializing in Filipino Fusion soft serve ice cream, Yelo’d provides a blast of flavours, changing every two weeks. Yelo’d stands out for its colourful and smooth flowing creations.

Address: 10150A 82 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-994-9356

Boasting an almost dizzying amount of flavours, the Pink Shack at The Lot in central Edmonton will surely please any taste you are craving. Cream Soda Float, All Canadian Moose and Shark Attack are among the fun flavours.

Address: 12320 107 Avenue NW, Edmonton

