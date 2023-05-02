The summer season is in full swing, and that means you’re probably searching for the best patios on Whyte Avenue in Edmonton.

From Mexican to Italian to BBQ, this stretch of street has got you covered for any type of cuisine or vibe you’re after. With hot weather right around the corner, this will definitely be need-to-know information.

We’ve got you covered for the best places to sit outside, have a drink, and people-watch. There are some amazing rooftop patios across the city, but sometimes, you want to be on the ground level and in the action.

Here are our picks for the best patios on Whyte Ave.

This popular spot has a unique winter patio experience for dining inside domes but it’s the spectacular rooftop patio here that has people revved up for summer.

It might be a few steps away from Whyte, but we’re counting it.

Address: 10315 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

The bright and contemporary smokehouse serves up incredible BBQ and the patio here is a great place to enjoy it. Located in the heart of Old Strathcona, the people-watching at Meat is pretty much as good as it gets.

Address: 8216 104th Street NW, Edmonton

MKT is a massive upscale experience wrapped up in a casual, genuine atmosphere and the outdoor seating experience is top-notch. When sitting outside, you’ll be surrounded by the sights and sounds of the Whyte Avenue Entertainment District.

Address: 8101 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

It’s always a fiesta at this can’t-miss spot on Whyte Avenue. Beers, margaritas, Mexican food, and the original bulldog cocktail decorate the tables at Julio’s, a party from open ’til close.

Address: 10450 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Leopold’s Tavern is one of Edmonton’s most popular pubs known for sports, food, craft beer, and in the summer months, its amazing patio for people-watching.

Address: 10302 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

This one is for vegans. This pub has a cool open concept that brings the outside right into the inside space for a free-flowing environment. In the winter, it’s heated.

Address: 10439 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

This patio is full service which is amazing, but it’s also on the roof!

Address: 10425 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

What is this place better known for… the burgers or the patio? It’s hard to say but it doesn’t;t matter. Here, you can enjoy both and both are fantastic.

Address: 8224 104th Street NW, Edmonton

