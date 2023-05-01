Brew and Bloom, a popular cafe and floral studio in Edmonton, is opening a new spot soon.

This cafe looks like something out of a secret garden fantasy and the team just revealed a sneak peek of its new dining room at an undisclosed location. It looks just as magical as the other spot.

The original location, in the Oliver neighbourhood, is an elegant and cozy cafe that serves coffee, tea, cakes, and a full menu offering brunch, lunch, and dinner.

That location is adorned with silk flowers carefully arranged throughout to create one super Instagrammable spot. Two areas are available for seating: beneath The Flower Tree, which is the original installation, or under the Flower House, the most recent addition.

“Escape reality by entering this incredible and immersive dining area and surround yourself with thousands of falling florals, including peonies, hydrangeas, roses and orchids,” according to the cafe’s website.

It’s not just an eye-catching restaurant, however. There is also a boutique floral shop and jewellery, accessories, and homeware for sale at Brew and Bloom. We can’t wait to see what this new space brings to YEG.

Some of the delicious eats and drinks on the menu here include the French Onion Burger, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Red Velvet Latte, and Sweet Velvet Latte.

The Sweet Velvet Latte is a Vietnamese-style coffee garnished with a cloud of cotton candy on top. The espresso pours over the cotton candy, which dissolves and sweetens the iced drink.

The Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, with its signature pink fettuccine noodles, is embellished with flower petals and a layer of breadcrumbs that gives the dish a nice texture with the creamy sauce.

The French Onion Burger has a unique and crispy fried tapioca layer that was mixed with chives.

It’s obvious why this place has become so popular, so it’s no surprise there is demand for another one. Stay tuned for all upcoming announcements regarding this highly-anticipated new opening.

Address: 10550 115th Street NW, Edmonton

