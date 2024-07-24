A popular new Ramen joint is making its way to Edmonton in the near future.

Jinya Ramen Bar, a new spot for noodles, is opening its first location at 10037 109th Street NW in the heart of downtown Edmonton.

The concept has dozens of restaurants all over the US, as well as outposts in Vancouver and Calgary.

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, Jinya is known for its “slow-cooked” approach to ramen, with its broths simmered for 20 hours in-house.

The restaurant offers six signature broths flavoured with everything from pork bones to chicken and vegetables, as well as classic Japanese ingredients such as bonito, dashi, miso, and kombu.

In addition to flavourful ramen bowls, Jinya serves gyoza, tempura, sashimi, poke tacos, rice bowls, and curry.

Stay tuned for this exciting new addition to Edmonton’s restaurant scene!

Address: 10037 109th Street NW, Edmonton

