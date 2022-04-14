The City of Edmonton is hiring for so many jobs and some pay up to $204K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig too? You’re in luck, the City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs, with one paying up to $204,000 per year.

The City is offering hundreds of careers from full-time, part-time, and contract work. Heck, it is hiring up to 400 temporary full-time positions in its Labourer I/Relief Labourer, Parks & Roads Services section.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Edmonton that pay pretty dang well.

Auto Service Person II

Salary: $63,441 to $64,930

Who Should Apply: If you are mechanically inclined and passionate about the safety and maintenance of vehicles, this is the job for you! In this role you will tow or drive defective automotive equipment to a repair shop, assist a journeyman in the repair of automotive and construction equipment by performing labouring tasks and steam cleaning various parts of automotive and construction equipment, grease and lubricate automobiles, trucks, and heavy construction equipment and more.

Director – Legal Services Branch

Salary: $129,786 to $204,566

Who Should Apply: If you are good with presenting legal and risk management advice to all levels within the Edmonton Police Service, managing all personnel, administrative and budgetary matters within the branch and working collaboratively to advance and enhance policing within Edmonton and beyond.

Conservation Projects Coordinator

Salary: $80,769 to $102,059

Who Should Apply: The position is responsible for establishing a framework to help guide the development of zoo conservation activities, both on- and off-site. In this role you will develop program and implementation plans for conservation funding and sponsorship opportunities, review and analyze projects, plans and policies, providing strategic advice and recommendations to the zoo’s leadership team and more.

Curriculum Designer – Training Specialist I

Salary: $72,628 to $91,289

Who Should Apply: The Edmonton Police Service is looking for someone who can helm the responsibilities of designing and developing classroom, eLearning and blended learning courses, conducting needs assessments, formulating project plans, researching course content, and designing instructional techniques and evaluation methods, maintaining partnerships with external agencies and training institutions in creating educational opportunities for Edmonton Police Service members and more.

Financial Analyst

Salary: $79,943 to $100,365

Who Should Apply: This position will require a strong ability to conduct research, analyze complex information from your business area and present the information in a clear and succinct manner. In this role you will perform ad hoc analysis and forecasts for the management team, document all the assumptions, data and findings thoroughly, lead the process and reviews on cash flow projections that include operating, strategic and capital budget reporting and planning and more.

Program Coordinator – Root for Trees

Salary: $55,499 to $69,649

Who Should Apply: This position would be involved in hiring, training, daily supervision of front-line staff as well as review and development of program manuals and proper procedures. You should apply if you are good at researching content for educational programs, developing and maintaining social media updates and information for events, scheduling and coordinating daily programs and maintaining volunteer databases, working closely with communications to create, prepare and distribute promotional materials and more.

