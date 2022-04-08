Edmonton could be getting a swanky "urban village" by Rogers Place (RENDERINGS)

The area around Rogers Place Arena may become even grander if the city approves a proposal by the Katz Group to develop a nearby area into an urban village.

The Katz Group proposed developing nearly 5.3 hectares of land north of Rogers Place into a mixed-use development called Village at Ice District, consisting of commercial, retail, and industrial space with up to 2,500 residential units.

The work would generally be between 105 Avenue NW and 106 Avenue NW and from the lane between 101 Street NW and 102 Street NW to 104 Street.

The city says the proposed rezoning would also bring in a new public park of at least 2,000 square metres.

Development of the area would happen over many years and include a variety of buildings, with maximum allowable heights of between 26 and 90 metres, approximately six to 25 storeys.

You might also like: A Look Inside: $2.25M Downtown Edmonton penthouse views with four balconies (PHOTOS)

Two massive towers are being built in Edmonton's downtown core (RENDERINGS)

9 things to do this summer less than an hour's drive outside of Edmonton

The village would also see a shared street run east to west along 105A Avenue. The shared street would create a space for all modes of transport, with priority given to the pedestrians.

“The shared street also provides opportunities for events and festivals to occur in this area. The shared street can be closed to vehicular traffic for special events and activities, provided an extended space along this corridor,” the Edmonton Design Committee report stated.

More spaces for festivals all year long? Oh, now that’s piqued our interest!

The city says since the 1980s, the majority of the land has been vacant, and there are currently only two existing buildings within the rezoning area.

The Village at Ice would take several years to build out. The application for this proposal was submitted in 2019 but put on hold in 2020 and reactivated by the applicant in May of 2021.

The city is accepting feedback from the public online until April 24 and is pegging a June or July date for city council public hearing on the proposal.

So, there you have it. An urban village right near Rogers Place, in addition to the ICE District? We would love to see it.