Gas to groceries: 8 ways to find deep discounts in Edmonton

It’s no secret that life is expensive these days, and we’re here to help. We’ve curated a list of some of the best ways to find discounts in Edmonton.

From community memberships to apps that help you save on groceries, we rounded up some of the best ways to score a deal in YEG.

The Friends of CJSR Card is an annual discount card that offers various benefits in addition to supporting local independent radio. This handy card provides a huge variety of discounts from fantastic local businesses, including DaDeO, the Junque Cellar, Kind Ice Cream, the Metro Cinema, Strathcona Spirits, and many more.

Want to help keep food out of landfills while saving a ton of money on your grocery bill? Flashfood is an app that allows you to purchase grocery items nearing their best-before date at a discounted rate. It’s the perfect way to stock up on fresh meat and veggies!

Are you up early and want a delicious breakfast for less than $5? You likely won’t find a better deal than at the River Cree Resort and Casino. Every day from 5 to 7 am, enjoy one of three breakfast specials at the casino, including pancakes, a full-plate breakfast including two eggs any style, or a hearty breakfast sandwich.

The City of Edmonton’s Leisure Access Program provides free or reduced-cost access to city-owned recreation facilities for those eligible. Even better, if you qualify for the Leisure Access Program, you’ll also be considered for the Ride Transit Program, offering monthly bus passes at a subsidized rate.

Like Flashfood, the Too Good to Go app allows stores and restaurants to sell unsold food at a steep discount. Nothing feels better than reducing food waste and saving a few bucks while you’re at it!

With a Community League membership, you’re not only supporting your local neighbourhood, but you also get access to a whole host of discounts and perks. Enjoy discounts on city recreation facilities, home and auto insurance, wholesale pricing at Cloverdale Paint, free skating at community rinks, and much more.

We’re pretty blessed to have a healthy student population here in Edmonton, and schools such as NAIT offer tons of valuable services to the public at a deep discount. Some of these include:

Retail Meat Store: Not only does the store support NAIT students in their professional programs, but it is also the best deal to be had in the city on freshly prepared and packaged meat, poultry, fish, and cheese.

NAIT’s Dental Assistant program provides teeth cleaning and fluoride application to kids and teens. The service is $30 per kid/teen and $50 per family with two or more children in the same household. Denture rates are also quite reasonable, starting at $475 for complete upper dentures. Ernest’s Dining Room at NAIT: This award-winning restaurant offers gourmet dining at a fantastic price point. For an adventurous dining experience, try the multi-course Table d’Hôte menu, created by NAIT’s Culinary Arts Students.

Looking to save money at the gas pumps? Anyone can apply for the UFA’s Card Lock system, giving you access to more than 110 Cardlock stations across Western Canada.