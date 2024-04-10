Over $30K raised on GoFundMe for family of boy mauled to death by dogs in Edmonton

A GoFundMe set up to help the family of the 11-year-old boy who was mauled to death by two dogs in Edmonton last week has raised more than $30,000.
The GoFundMe, set up by a family friend of the boy’s grandmother, says the families are raising the money to help with funeral costs and related expenses.
“This horrific tragedy has long-term and far-reaching devastating effects. The family will continue to need support for quite some time,” the GoFundMe stated.
“Let’s help give him a beautiful goodbye.”
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said that just before 8 pm on April 2, Southeast Branch patrol officers responded to a report of a dog attack at a residence near 82nd Street and 11th Avenue SW.
Upon arrival, officers located a severely injured 11-year-old boy whom two very large dogs had attacked. Police attempted lifesaving measures until EMS attended the scene very shortly after and ultimately declared the child deceased.
Animal Control Peace Officers seized the two dogs. Police later said that the dogs belonged to a roommate of the boy’s father, whom the boy was visiting at the time of the attack.
An autopsy later revealed the cause of the child’s death was determined to be a dog bite, and the manner of death was pending further investigation.