Over $30K raised on GoFundMe for family of boy mauled to death by dogs in Edmonton

A GoFundMe set up to help the family of the 11-year-old boy who was mauled to death by two dogs in Edmonton last week has raised more than $30,000.

The GoFundMe, set up by a family friend of the boy’s grandmother, says the families are raising the money to help with funeral costs and related expenses.

“This horrific tragedy has long-term and far-reaching devastating effects. The family will continue to need support for quite some time,” the GoFundMe stated.

“Let’s help give him a beautiful goodbye.”

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said that just before 8 pm on April 2, Southeast Branch patrol officers responded to a report of a dog attack at a residence near 82nd Street and 11th Avenue SW.

Upon arrival, officers located a severely injured 11-year-old boy whom two very large dogs had attacked. Police attempted lifesaving measures until EMS attended the scene very shortly after and ultimately declared the child deceased.