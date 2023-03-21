9 things to save money on in Edmonton by using student-led services

We are fortunate to have a fairly healthy student population in Edmonton.

Not only does it keep us super young and cool, but many college and university programs will also turn to the public to provide students with real-world experience after years of theory and practice in labs and on inanimate objects.

The result is a total win-win scenario for everyone. You pay a great price for a professional service, and a student gains first-hand, relevant experience in their field.

It is often top-quality work, too, because in addition to students wanting to do things properly so they can pass, their teachers, experts in their fields, keep a close eye on everything going on.

From dental work to the spa to the butcher’s shop, check out some of these incredible discounts to be had at area colleges and universities.

Student Dental Clinic: Offers a full range of general and specialty dental services at affordable prices.

Provides general and specialized physical therapy services. It costs $30 for an initial assessment and $20 for follow-up appointments.

Retail Meat Store: Not only does the store support NAIT students in their professional programs, but it’s also easily the best deal to be had in the city on freshly prepared and packaged meat, poultry, fish, and cheese.

Denture rates are also quite reasonable, starting at $475 for complete upper dentures.

Ernest's Dining Room at NAIT: This award-winning restaurant offers gourmet dining at a fantastic price point. For an adventurous dining experience, try the multi-course Table d'Hôte menu, created by NAIT's Culinary Arts Students.

Massage Therapy Clinic: This clinic offers a crazy good deal on massage therapy; fees are $20 per 60-minute treatment and $30 for 90 minutes.

Experience the benefits of acupuncture for a total steal of a deal. Each session with a MacEwan University student will run you just $15.

