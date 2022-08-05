Real EstateUrbanized

12 homes for sale in Edmonton that cost less than $200,000

Laine Mitchell
Aug 5 2022, 7:27 pm
Realtor.ca

Edmonton has plenty to offer, from its stunning River Valley views to the massive West Edmonton Mall, and it’s also one of the most affordable places to live in Canada.

If you are a homebuyer looking for a starter home and a wicked deal, we have rounded up a dozen homes that you can nab for prices under $200,000, according to Realtor.ca

Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the most expensive home on the market in Alberta. Sure, it may be listed for millions of dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.

12813 121st Street NW

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $175,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

12716 135th Street NW

Zoocasa

  • Sale price: $194,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

11615 93rd Street NW

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $175,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

9945 161st Street NW

 

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $199,900
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom

12126 94th Street NW

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $180,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

12723 116th Street NW

 

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $200,00o
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

12926 117th Street NW

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $158,200
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom

11708 83rd Street NW

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $169,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

12340 85th Street NW

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $199,00
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

12941 64th Street NW

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $189,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

12942 69th Street NW

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $199,000
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom

12038 94th Street NW

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $199,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
