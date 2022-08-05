12 homes for sale in Edmonton that cost less than $200,000

Edmonton has plenty to offer, from its stunning River Valley views to the massive West Edmonton Mall, and it’s also one of the most affordable places to live in Canada.

If you are a homebuyer looking for a starter home and a wicked deal, we have rounded up a dozen homes that you can nab for prices under $200,000, according to Realtor.ca

Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the most expensive home on the market in Alberta. Sure, it may be listed for millions of dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.

Sale price: $175,000

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Sale price: $194,900

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Sale price: $175,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Sale price: $199,900

One bedroom

One bathroom

Sale price: $180,000

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Sale price: $200,00o

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Sale price: $158,200

One bedroom

One bathroom

Sale price: $169,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Sale price: $199,00

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Sale price: $189,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Sale price: $199,000

One bedroom

One bathroom