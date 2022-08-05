12 homes for sale in Edmonton that cost less than $200,000
Aug 5 2022, 7:27 pm
Edmonton has plenty to offer, from its stunning River Valley views to the massive West Edmonton Mall, and it’s also one of the most affordable places to live in Canada.
If you are a homebuyer looking for a starter home and a wicked deal, we have rounded up a dozen homes that you can nab for prices under $200,000, according to Realtor.ca
12813 121st Street NW
- Sale price: $175,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
12716 135th Street NW
- Sale price: $194,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Sale price: $175,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
9945 161st Street NW
- Sale price: $199,900
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
12126 94th Street NW
- Sale price: $180,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Sale price: $200,00o
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
12926 117th Street NW
- Sale price: $158,200
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
11708 83rd Street NW
- Sale price: $169,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
12340 85th Street NW
- Sale price: $199,00
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Sale price: $189,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Sale price: $199,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
12038 94th Street NW
- Sale price: $199,900
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms