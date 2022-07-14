Rustic might be the term that comes to mind when you think of a log home, but a log home southwest of Calgary is anything but, claiming the title of most expensive home currently for sale in Alberta.

Clocking in at more than 13,000 square feet of living space, the mansion currently holds the prestigious title, listed for a jaw-dropping $11,000,000.

Situated on the iconic Cowboy Trail, it’s only a 30-minute drive to downtown Calgary and a 15-minute drive to the mountains, this spot is the perfect location with the most breathtaking views.

You might also like: A Look Inside: $3.75M mansion near St. Albert with waterfalls and a music room (PHOTOS)

A "UFO" was filmed in Alberta and people have questions (VIDEO)

The cost of rent in Edmonton is nearly $1,400 cheaper than in Vancouver

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home sits on more than 100 acres and has a climate-controlled barn on the property, too.

Walk through the front doors and you are greeted by floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living area, providing stunning views of the Rocky Mountains.

The backyard is fully landscaped, complete with an outdoor kitchen, hot tub, entertainment space, sports court, waterfall, and a pond.

On the west side of the property, there’s also a huge garage with a wash bay and pull-through for an RV, or parking for up to 20 vehicles, your choice!

The kitchen features an oversized island, as well as a walk-in fridge and freezer. Once you wander through the huge living area and sitting room you’ll find the indoor pool, complete with a steam shower, massage room, and home gym.

The primary suite is located on the top floor, with raised ceilings and an oversized ensuite, a steam shower, a large tub, and a private deck with all those gorgeous mountain views.

Also upstairs there are four bedrooms, all with ensuite baths, and for guests, there is a large bedroom on the lower level, complete with an ensuite.

Downstairs you will find a movie theatre, games room, massive wine cellar, and a tasting room/cigar lounge.

With all the bells and whistles this home has to offer, it definitely makes sense why it’s the most expensive home on the market in Alberta right now. Mamma mia!