3 haunted restaurants in Edmonton to scare you this Halloween season

Are you brave enough this Halloween season to seek out the haunted restaurants in Edmonton?

If you’re looking for a slice of haunted pie with your next meal, why not dine at a ghost-ridden restaurant?

There are plenty of amazing restaurants in Edmonton, but it’s October – why not choose one inhabited by supernatural beings?

Here are three haunted restaurants in Edmonton that will likely make you rethink your dinner plans if you’re not up for a bit of a scare.

Over 100 years ago during the construction of this castle, a horse dropped dead while the foundation for the hotel was being poured. To this day, guests on the eighth floor have reported hearing galloping, a horse-drawn carriage, and other strange sounds.

The Harvest Room is the restaurant here so…

Enjoy your stay!

Address: 10065 100th Street NW, Edmonton

This bed and breakfast apparently had an owner who murdered his wife in a fit of jealousy. He then dragged her body to the basement and burned her remains.

To this day, unexplained noises, flickering lights, and ghostly appearances of the murdered woman still occur.

Gibbard Block, formerly the La Boheme Restaurant Bed & Breakfast, is now home to Fox Burger, who now have to deal with the spirits.

Address: 6425 112th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Leopold’s Tavern on Whyte

It’s rumoured that Edmonton’s historic Strathcona Hotel has been haunted for years, which makes sense since it’s been around since 1891.

Leopold’s Tavern is a super popular sports bar, and it’s been in the old building since 2022.

Go and enjoy one of the signature Punchbowl poutines; just watch out for Casper around the corner while you have your eyes on the game.

Address: 10302 – 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

