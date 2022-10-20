Sauce, a new modern Caribbean food concept, is opening soon in Edmonton.

Details are scarce because all of the renovations are still being completed, but we can’t wait to check it out. A new locally owned Caribbean spot is very exciting.

This new restaurant will be located at 13655 St. Albert Trail.

There have been several great locally owned Caribbean food concepts to recently in YEG, like Cafe Caribbean, serving authentic dishes that are made in-house.

Traditional flavours and dishes often include jerk chicken, ceviche, plantains, stews and curries, conch fritters, and so much more.

The space is looking better every day, and the team has already started hiring staff, so it shouldn’t be too long now.

Stay tuned for all updates regarding the opening date and menu for this much-anticipated modern restaurant.

Sauce Caribbean

Address: 13655 St. Albert Trail, Edmonton

Instagram