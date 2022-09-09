A terrifying haunted house outside of Edmonton is not returning this year

A haunted house just outside of Edmonton says it will not be open this fall, disappointing ghouls and goblins everywhere.

The Haunted Hike in Vegreville says it will not be in operation for October 2022.

“We all know how disappointing this is for not only us as a family but the community and everyone who has come, as well as those who have helped us with this magical event,” organizers stated.

The spot was known for its 18 unique rooms along with actors that gave visitors a scare as they navigated the house.

It may not be the end of the road for the haunted attraction, with its website stating, “if anyone would be interested in bringing The Haunted Hike back in a new location please contact us as we would love to see it continue.”

While we are saddened to hear the Haunted Hike will not be open this year, there are still plenty of fall things to check out in Edmonton this season. Get into it!