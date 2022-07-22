We know fall is still months away, but we are so excited for a mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins coming to Edmonton this fall.

Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park from September 29 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton (@pumpkinsafterdarkyeg)

The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in Edmonton.

Just add it to the Edmonton Corn Maze, Deadmonton, and DARK at Fort Edmonton Park as some of the things to check out this upcoming spooky szn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton (@pumpkinsafterdarkyeg)

When: September 29 to October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Time: Various

Cost: $19.75 per adult (early bird pricing), tickets can be found here