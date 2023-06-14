There’s another one-of-a-kind themed pop-up heading to Edmonton soon, and this one is for all the fairy tale fans out there: The Hansel & Gretel Experience.

It’s a pop-up evening of magic and wonders that will be heading to Edmonton for a limited time from September 27 to October 22, 2023.

Billed as “every foodie’s dream” the space and concept will celebrate all things Hansel and Gretel, from heading into the abandoned forest to discovering the Witch’s giant gingerbread house. She WILL invite you in to taste some treats but beware…

Even if the Witch has sinister plans for you, go in hungry. Guests can expect to try donuts, candy, bespoke cocktails, and lots more surprises hidden around the house. Besides all of the edible treats, there will also be treasure, clues, and riddles to find.

Each ticket includes 90-minute access to the immersive experience (45 minutes in the forest room and 45 minutes in the candy room), tasty treats, a welcome drink, and two cocktails.

Tickets are $46 per person.

Stay tuned for more upcoming pop-up events like this, like the Harry Styles-themed brunch and dinner coming to YEG.

