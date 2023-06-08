Dinner at Harry's House brunch and dinner experience coming to Calgary

There’s another one-of-a-kind themed pop-up heading to Calgary soon, and this one is for all the Harry Styles (and One Direction) fans out there: Dinner at Harry’s House.

It’s a pop-up brunch and dinner concept that will be heading to Calgary for a limited time from November 18 to 19, 2023.

Billed as a “night of pure joy and excitement,” the space (TBD) and concept will celebrate all things Harry Styles, from his outfits to his hit songs like “Watermelon Sugar.”

Eat, sing, play games, and dance the night away when this exciting two-day event rolls into town. Remember to dress up too, especially since there will be some prizes for best dressed.

Tickets are $55 per person and include a meal and a drink.

Stay tuned for more upcoming pop-up events like this, like the Lego-themed burger concept coming to YYC.

Dinner at Harry’s House – Calgary

When: November 18 to 19, 2023

Where: TBD

Tickets: $55 per person; buy tickets here