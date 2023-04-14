It was recently announced that Indigo had partnered with Canadian-founded coffee chain Good Earth Coffeehouse to launch cafes at select bookstores across the country.

Many of these new community-minded coffeehouses would be replacing Starbucks locations.

This is the newest in-store Good Earth for Indigo. It just opened inside the Chapters Westside in Edmonton. The grand opening event will take place on Saturday, April 29, with free brewed coffee all day, food tastings, and live music.

“I’m excited to join the Good Earth family,” said Rabia Grewal, owner and operator of Good Earth Westside, in a press release.

“It’s important to me that a company delivers an exceptional experience to its customers while also taking the time to build positive relationships in the communities they’re part of and Good Earth does just that.”

Good Earth Coffeehouse currently operates over 50 locations in six Canadian provinces, and it looks like that number will be much bigger in the next year.

The company’s continued expansion includes many cities across Canada. In 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, there will be five openings in Calgary, one in Edmonton, two in Victoria, and five across Ontario. Many more are set to open beyond that, looking further into 2023.

This is the third Chapters location for the coffee house.

In March of 2021, Good Earth said it planned on acquiring locations across the country that were “abandoned” by Starbucks.

Good Earth Coffeehouse has plans in 2023 to open more than 20 locations in Indigo and Chapters stores in cities across Canada, such as Winnipeg and Thunder Bay in Manitoba; Sudbury, Oshawa, Barrie, and Cambridge in Ontario; Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park in Alberta; Halifax in Nova Scotia; and Vancouver in BC.

“We’re excited to partner with Good Earth Coffeehouse to bring their elevated experience to our customers,” said Peter Ruis, CEO of Indigo, in the press release.

“With aligned core values of quality, a commitment to sustainable practices, and bringing people together, it could not be a more natural fit.”

Indigo is aiming to convert select cafe spaces “with a market-by-market, and sometimes store-by-store” approach.

Stay tuned for all updates and announcements on this new partnership and future openings for this quickly growing Calgary-based coffee shop.