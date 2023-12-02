8 things to do in Edmonton this December that are totally free

If you’re looking for something fun and free to do in Edmonton this month, we’ve got you covered.

From a free evening at the Royal Alberta Museum to all sorts of festive celebrations, check out these eight things to do in Edmonton this month that won’t break the bank.

What: What could be a better way to spend the day than heading into the woods, finding the perfect Christmas tree, and loading it with decorations? It’ll definitely be a time to remember and a fantastic way to get into the holiday spirit. Plus, a permit to harvest a tree on Crown land is free! We have a map for finding the perfect Christmas tree here.

What: This home in Stony Plain has been decked out for the holidays, emulating the classic home from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie. Be sure to check back when it’s confirmed that you can check out this iconic local light setup – it’s one heck of a holiday display to see this winter in the Edmonton area.

Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain

Tickets: Free

What: Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays and has become a staple over its more than 50-year history. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays. It’s free, however, donations to the Edmonton Food Bank are encouraged.

When: Early December

Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue

Tickets: Free

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot for a stroll with friends, on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

When: Lights up December 7

Where: Alberta Legislature – 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Last Thursday of the month

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the ICE District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free

What: Whether you’re an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove goes all out for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a date, along with thousands of lights around you.