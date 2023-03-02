10 shops in and around Old Strathcona that are total gems

Old Strathcona is one of Edmonton’s most historic and well-known neighbourhoods.

As the former commercial centre of the City of Strathcona, the area has a dense core of shops, restaurants, and other businesses.

But what truly sets Old Strathcona apart are its one-of-a-kind, eclectic shops that showcase the neighbourhood’s distinctive character. From quirky boutiques to hidden gems, there’s something for everyone to discover. Here are 10 must-visit shops that are sure to delight and surprise you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junque Cellar (@junque.cellar)

This funky little basement shop is down a set of stairs off Whyte Avenue. Junque Cellar is a collection of everything, from vintage clothing, antiques, retro furniture, decor, locally made jewellery, and so much more.

Address: 10442 82nd Avenue

This family-owned shop specializes in European-style sausages and imported groceries and has been a staple in Edmonton since 1956. Pop into this unique shop and get a taste of Europe.

Address: 9944 82nd Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wee Book Inn (@weebookinn)

Get lost in the thousands of titles of books on the shelves of the Wee Book Inn. This multi-storey used bookshop is an icon of Whyte Avenue and stays open late, just don’t pet the shop cat!

Address: 10442 82nd Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by When Pigs Fly (@whenpigsflyyeg)

Another shop that has been on Whyte Avenue forever. This is the perfect spot for quirky and cute gifts. There’s so much to browse through here!

Address: 10470 82nd Avenue

You might also like: The numbers are WILD for the most and least visited national parks in Alberta

Former Oilers blueliner Barrie drops gracious note to Edmonton after trade

9 amazing Juno-related events happening soon in Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FROM ANOTHER (@fromanother.ca)

Selling vintage, streetwear, and sneakers, From Another is an Edmonton-based company that has seen some exciting growth in recent years. They have a keen eye for fantastic stock and their discount rack has some pretty great bargain finds, too.

Address: 10544 82nd Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Where Faeries Live (@wherefaerieslive)

This witchy little shop tucked away just off Whyte Avenue sells jewelry, books, incense, herbs, tarot, clothing, and so much more. The staff is friendly, the atmosphere is cozy, and it is a one-of-a-kind place to browse through.

Address: 10425 79th Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚁𝚎:𝙿𝚕𝚎𝚗𝚒𝚜𝚑 (@replenish.zerowaste)

Re:Plenish is a beautiful little shop located a couple of blocks off Whyte Avenue. This shop offers sustainable, plastic-free, green and eco-friendly items that will perfectly complement a zero-waste lifestyle.

Address: 9912 77th Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mavenandgrace

Maven and Grace has an incredible collection of vintage and antique housewares in addition to selling florals and jewelry. It’s the perfect place to find inspiration for your next home decor project.

Address: 9601 82nd Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Antique Mall (@yegantiquemall)

This iconic antique mall features over 120 sellers and offers various antiques, retro wares, vintage treasures and collectibles. Spend a day getting lost in this massive emporium!

Address: 10323 78th Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildrose Vintage (@wildrose.vintage)

This vintage shop has a distinct ’90s vibe to it with its retro decor and vintage wares. It’s definitely a spot worth checking out!

Address: 10462 82nd Avenue