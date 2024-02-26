8 free and fun things to do in Edmonton this March

There are tons of fantastic things happening around Edmonton this March that are free to check out, and with the cost of everything eating away at our bank accounts these days, we are more than happy to see it!

From a festival celebrating the end of winter to all sorts of unique markets, we’ve put together eight fantastic things to do in Edmonton this month that won’t cost a dime.

What: Edmonton’s biggest winter party is back, with Downtown Defrost taking over Louise McKinney Park later this month. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor winter experience that signals the end of winter and warmer days ahead, celebrating electronic music and culture!

When: March 29 to 30

Where: Louise McKinney Park — 9999 Grierson Hill NW

Cost: Free

What: Check out Edmonton’s first indoor farmer’s market. The Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market showcases over 130 vendors every Saturday, including vendors with locally grown produce, arts and crafts, specialty foods, clothing, and more.

When: Every Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the winter is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton where you can do just that. It’s some of the best fun you can have during the winter in the city, and skate rentals are free at a few City locations!

Where: Various locations

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Last Thursday of the month

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. The observatory opens to the public every Thursday, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.

Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

What: Cabinet of Curiosities is a showcase of over 85 alternative vendors, including artists, makers, designers, and businesses. There will also be food trucks, door prizes, and live entertainment throughout the evening.

When: March 22 from 7 to 11 pm

Where: Alberta Aviation Museum — 11410 Kingsway NW

Admission: Free

Whether you’re an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter! Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. There is also an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free