10 fantastic events to check out in Edmonton this March

Allison Stephen
Feb 20 2024, 8:30 pm
We are creeping toward the beginning of spring, and it’s shaping up to be a busy month in Edmonton.

From festivals to foodie events to SO many celebrations of beer, check out these 10 things to see and do in Edmonton this March.

SkirtsAfire Festival

 

What: This is an amazing festival celebrating multidisciplinary arts at various venues. Enjoy a diverse range of entertainment and inspiration, including theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more, all showcasing talented women artists.

When: February 29 to March 10
Where: Venues in Old Strathcona
Cost: Varies

The Sound of Music

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music! Don’t miss out on this iconic musical taking place at the Citadel Theatre this month. Against the backdrop of pre-World War II Austria, this classic journey has become one of the most memorable stories of standing up for what’s right.

When: March 2 to 31
Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue
Cost: Varies; get tickets here

So many Oilers games

 

What: The Oilers play at home A LOT this month, making it the perfect time to cheer them on as we get closer and closer to playoff season!

Where: Rogers Place
When: Various dates throughout March
Cost: Varies; get tickets here

Immersive Disney Animation

 

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: February 15 to April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here

Edmonton Craft Beer Festival

What: This event features over 500 beers from 100 breweries, along with spirits and food. With various attractions like the Brew Master Seminars, Cooking with Beer Seminars, Distillery District, delicious food, entertainment, and support for charitable causes, you can also enjoy a variety of ciders, meads, and other beverages.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue
When: March 8 to March 9
Cost: Starts at $19.99 for admission

Downtown Dining Week

 

What: We’re pretty lucky to have such a diverse range of incredible food in Edmonton, especially in our downtown core! Check out dozens of meal deals from some of the city’s best restaurants.

Where: Various restaurants in downtown Edmonton
When: March 20 to 31
Cost: Varies

Edmonton International Beerfest

What: This month is a great time to be a beer lover in Edmonton with the return of the Edmonton International Beerfest. Enjoy live music, workshops, and local cuisine, and even take some classes at this awesome festival.

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue
When: March 21 to 23
Cost: Tickets start at $34.17

Hairspray

 

What: Hairspray, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show.

When: March 26 to 31
Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue
Cost: Start at $59.25; get tickets here

Indigenous Storytelling Series at Fort Edmonton Park

What: This month, check out Fort Edmonton Park’s brand-new Indigenous Storytelling Series. Stay cozy inside a Tipi while a storyteller shares captivating tales in the Indigenous storytelling tradition. Learn the importance of the relationship between culture, Indigenous storytelling, oral history, and modern forms of storytelling. Each program will have curated stories for the season.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until March 24
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $20 adult admission; get tickets here

The Downtown Defrost

What: Edmonton’s biggest winter party is back, with Downtown Defrost taking over Louise McKinney Park later this month. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor winter experience that signals the end of winter and warmer days ahead, celebrating electronic music and culture!

When: March 29 to 30
Where: Louise McKinney Park — 9999 Grierson Hill NW
Cost: Free

