10 fantastic events to check out in Edmonton this March

We are creeping toward the beginning of spring, and it’s shaping up to be a busy month in Edmonton.

From festivals to foodie events to SO many celebrations of beer, check out these 10 things to see and do in Edmonton this March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SkirtsAfire (@skirtsafire)

What: This is an amazing festival celebrating multidisciplinary arts at various venues. Enjoy a diverse range of entertainment and inspiration, including theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more, all showcasing talented women artists.

When: February 29 to March 10

Where: Venues in Old Strathcona

Cost: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Citadel | Edmonton Theatre (@citadeltheatreyeg)

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music! Don’t miss out on this iconic musical taking place at the Citadel Theatre this month. Against the backdrop of pre-World War II Austria, this classic journey has become one of the most memorable stories of standing up for what’s right.

When: March 2 to 31

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Cost: Varies; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: The Oilers play at home A LOT this month, making it the perfect time to cheer them on as we get closer and closer to playoff season!

Where: Rogers Place

When: Various dates throughout March

Cost: Varies; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lighthouse Immersive (@lhimmersive)

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: February 15 to April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Beer Festivals (@abbeerfestivals)

What: This event features over 500 beers from 100 breweries, along with spirits and food. With various attractions like the Brew Master Seminars, Cooking with Beer Seminars, Distillery District, delicious food, entertainment, and support for charitable causes, you can also enjoy a variety of ciders, meads, and other beverages.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue

When: March 8 to March 9

Cost: Starts at $19.99 for admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Downtown (@edmontondtwn)

What: We’re pretty lucky to have such a diverse range of incredible food in Edmonton, especially in our downtown core! Check out dozens of meal deals from some of the city’s best restaurants.

Where: Various restaurants in downtown Edmonton

When: March 20 to 31

Cost: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton International BeerFest ®️ (@yegbeerfest)

What: This month is a great time to be a beer lover in Edmonton with the return of the Edmonton International Beerfest. Enjoy live music, workshops, and local cuisine, and even take some classes at this awesome festival.

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue

When: March 21 to 23

Cost: Tickets start at $34.17

You might also like: This place in Edmonton will teach you how to renovate your own home

The world's largest dragonfly is near one of Alberta's most popular lakes

Here are some of the best private off-leash dog parks around Edmonton (MAP)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broadway Across Canada (@bactouring)

What: Hairspray, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show.

When: March 26 to 31

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue

Cost: Start at $59.25; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: This month, check out Fort Edmonton Park’s brand-new Indigenous Storytelling Series. Stay cozy inside a Tipi while a storyteller shares captivating tales in the Indigenous storytelling tradition. Learn the importance of the relationship between culture, Indigenous storytelling, oral history, and modern forms of storytelling. Each program will have curated stories for the season.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until March 24

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $20 adult admission; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Downtown Defrost (@thedowntowndefrost)

What: Edmonton’s biggest winter party is back, with Downtown Defrost taking over Louise McKinney Park later this month. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor winter experience that signals the end of winter and warmer days ahead, celebrating electronic music and culture!

When: March 29 to 30

Where: Louise McKinney Park — 9999 Grierson Hill NW

Cost: Free