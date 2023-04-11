FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

Spring is finally here and it really looks like April will be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like popular markets, trivia, and a one-night-only ticketed event. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in April.

Filipino Restaurant Month

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

When: April 1 to 30, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants

Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HudsonsPubYEG (@hudsonsyeg)

Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE

Instagram

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.

When: Every Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Made With Love

Banff has become a foodie destination, and this fest will be a highlight of many of the best spots the mountain town has to offer. During these 13 days, guests can enjoy a long list of creative cocktails, delicious eats, and interactive events.

When: April 10 to 23, 2023
Where: Banff, Alberta

Instagram

Fu’s Court

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Edmonton (@dishededmonton)

Fu’s Repair Shop is a new late-night cocktail bar with dumplings, DJs, and a dim sum brunch in Edmonton. This fun event is a seated and ticketed event to celebrate Chinese mall food.

When: April 16 from 4 to 6 pm and 6:30 to 9 pm
Where: Fu’s Repair Shop — 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Tickets: $36.34, tickets here

