Miss Saigon: Vietnamese noodle house opens new location in Edmonton
Miss Saigon, a popular Vietnamese restaurant in Edmonton, just opened a second location.
Located at 6187 Currents Drive, this new spot opened on April 10. The main location can be found at 10355 – 78th Avenue.
With a menu specializing in noodle bowls, there are also classic and modern dishes like island pineapple fried rice, pork chops, vermicelli bowls, and vegan kung pao chicken, to name a few.
The Central Vietnamese Spicy Noodle Soup Bun bo Hue is a delicious bowl of soup.
- You might also like:
- 5 best Edmonton food events to check out this week
- Dairy Queen Canada launches new churro-dipped cone and summer drinks (PHOTOS)
- Inside one of the world's most legendary distilleries with a stunning gin palace (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
There is also a wide selection of beer, sake, and soju.
Windermere is a vibrant community and growing quickly every month. There have been some very exciting new restaurant openings there recently, like the California Pizza Kitchen or the P.F. Chang’s.
There are a lot of amazing places in YEG to get a delicious bowl of pho or pad Thai, and this aims to be another must-try spot for diners in the city.
Check out this addition next time you’re feeling like trying something new.
View this post on Instagram
Miss Saigon
Address: 6187 Currents Drive, Edmonton