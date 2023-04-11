Miss Saigon, a popular Vietnamese restaurant in Edmonton, just opened a second location.

Located at 6187 Currents Drive, this new spot opened on April 10. The main location can be found at 10355 – 78th Avenue.

With a menu specializing in noodle bowls, there are also classic and modern dishes like island pineapple fried rice, pork chops, vermicelli bowls, and vegan kung pao chicken, to name a few.

The Central Vietnamese Spicy Noodle Soup Bun bo Hue is a delicious bowl of soup.

There is also a wide selection of beer, sake, and soju.

Windermere is a vibrant community and growing quickly every month. There have been some very exciting new restaurant openings there recently, like the California Pizza Kitchen or the P.F. Chang’s.

There are a lot of amazing places in YEG to get a delicious bowl of pho or pad Thai, and this aims to be another must-try spot for diners in the city.

Check out this addition next time you’re feeling like trying something new.

Address: 6187 Currents Drive, Edmonton

