For the first time in a long time, Sportsnet will not be broadcasting all 82 Edmonton Oilers regular season games this year.

The sports network unveiled its broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 Oilers season. While Sportsnet will still be the place to watch 78 of the team’s regular season contests, four Monday night games will only be available to watch through the streaming service Amazon Prime.

This comes after Amazon and the NHL struck a deal to air a handful of games on the streaming network for the upcoming season.

The four Oilers games set to be streamed on Amazon Prime will all take place on a Monday night as part of the agreement with the NHL and includes some heavy-hitters, including a Stanley Cup rematch against the Florida Panthers in December.

Here are the games that fans will be able to catch on the streaming service:

November 4: New Jersey Devils @ Edmonton Oilers (6:30 pm MT)

New Jersey Devils @ Edmonton Oilers (6:30 pm MT) November 18: Edmonton Oilers @ Montreal Canadiens (5:30 pm MT)

Edmonton Oilers @ Montreal Canadiens (5:30 pm MT) December 19: Florida Panthers @ Edmonton Oilers (6:30 pm MT)

Florida Panthers @ Edmonton Oilers (6:30 pm MT) April 14: LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers (8 pm MT)

A shift to Prime will cost fans a bit of money if they aren’t already subscribed to the streaming service. To watch these games, fans will have to buy an Amazon Prime subscription, which currently costs either $9.99 per month or $99 annually.

The debut of NHL hockey on Prime coincides with an Amazon-produced hockey docu-series filmed last season. The series is set to be released sometime in the next few months, and both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are expected to be heavily featured in it.

As for the Sportsnet games, no changes have been made to the broadcast crew with all of Jack Michaels, Louie DeBrusk, and Gene Principe returning.

The crew that will handle the Prime games has not been formally announced but is expected to include former NHLers Jody Shelley and Thomas Hickey as well as play-by-play man John Forslund.

Breaking: Sources tell me that in all likelihood joining John Forslund on Amazon's Monday Night Canadian Hockey telecast "in the booth" will be Jody Shelley (@shellyhawk45)& Thomas Hickey (@Thomas_Hickey14) no deals inked yet but looking good. Studio hosts tbd — jonah (@yyzsportsmedia) August 19, 2024

Oilers training camp opens tomorrow in the Alberta capital city. The team’s first preseason game will be Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmonton will also open its regular season against the Jets on October 9.